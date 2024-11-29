Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 839 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 287.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WES opened at $39.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 46.02%. The business had revenue of $883.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. US Capital Advisors raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

