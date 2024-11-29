Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,305,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,893,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 358.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 220,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 172,454 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,403,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,403,000 after buying an additional 97,454 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

ABR stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 35.68, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.41%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

