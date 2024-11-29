Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $354,000 Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $181.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $143.28 and a 12-month high of $210.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.74.

Get Our Latest Report on Check Point Software Technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.