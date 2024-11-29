Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $412,000 Stock Position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 54.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 118.4% in the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 81,836 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $672,000.

NYSEARCA BITO opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $33.79.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

