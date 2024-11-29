Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at about $15,010,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 3,524.0% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 563,800 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,492,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,012,000 after buying an additional 423,934 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,472,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after buying an additional 347,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 32.3% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,471,000 after buying an additional 215,742 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.07.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OBDC opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 91.93%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

