Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,813,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,080,000 after buying an additional 54,992 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,202,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,485,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,195,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,968,000 after buying an additional 95,080 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 707,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,642,000 after buying an additional 62,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 541,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,165,000 after buying an additional 17,701 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PSA. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $381.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.64.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $351.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.52. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $253.98 and a fifty-two week high of $369.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 124.61%.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.