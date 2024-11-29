Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,779,000 after buying an additional 2,415,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,275,000 after buying an additional 575,166 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,280,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 383.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 368,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,772,000 after purchasing an additional 292,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DELL. Mizuho cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,962,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,595,059. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL opened at $124.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.94.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.