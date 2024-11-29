Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock Position Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,993,000 after buying an additional 173,290 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,281,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,442,000 after buying an additional 190,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 17.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,427,000 after buying an additional 386,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,955,000 after buying an additional 32,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,080,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,566,000 after buying an additional 295,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $27.85 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -696.25, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,700.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 37,295 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $999,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 732,252 shares in the company, valued at $19,624,353.60. The trade was a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.