Kohl’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl's Co. (NYSE:KSS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 41,902 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 29% compared to the average daily volume of 32,372 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W cut Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Insider Transactions at Kohl’s

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $315,392.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. The trade was a 10.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,572,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925,878 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 226.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 95,398 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kohl’s by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,434,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,923,000 after buying an additional 52,126 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of KSS stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.68. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $29.60.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Kohl's had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kohl's will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.56%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

