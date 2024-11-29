Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 27.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.3% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $304.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.26. The company has a market cap of $83.56 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.29 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total value of $173,478.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,226,148.16. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.66, for a total value of $425,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,928,186.66. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,634 shares of company stock worth $1,558,535. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

