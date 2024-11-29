Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 1,064 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTWO. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $109,726,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 4,371,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,330,000 after purchasing an additional 770,135 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,875,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $21,017,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 55.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,579,000 after buying an additional 161,264 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $97.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.36 and a 200-day moving average of $87.05. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $99.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.277 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

