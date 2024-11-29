Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1,395.0% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $118.65 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $117.72 and a 52 week high of $154.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.31 and a 200 day moving average of $130.55.

Diageo Company Profile



Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

