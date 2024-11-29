Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,222 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 885.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 30.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,564,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,109,769,000 after buying an additional 2,477,985 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 473.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,649,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,447,000 after buying an additional 2,187,460 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1,233.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,470,000 after buying an additional 1,323,352 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,989,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $144,684,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.04.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,790. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $98.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.93 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.46 and a 200-day moving average of $111.71. The company has a market capitalization of $108.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

