Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 949 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 13,557.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 456.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $127.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.73, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.44. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $221.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.43 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $184.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. This trade represents a 18.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

