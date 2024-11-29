Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 218 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 540.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,760.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXR opened at $172.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.87. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $824.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.93 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 169.63%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $1,338,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,398.80. This trade represents a 23.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane Olmstead sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $507,009.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,119.12. The trade was a 34.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,228 shares of company stock worth $3,023,957 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

