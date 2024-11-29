Leslie’s’ (LESL) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,RTT News reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LESL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.89.

Leslie's Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Leslie's

NASDAQ LESL opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.58 million, a P/E ratio of -20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 93.8% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,516,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after buying an additional 1,218,047 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 36,601,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,360,000 after acquiring an additional 11,618,490 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,877,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 345,064 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Leslie’s by 24.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,096,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 410,128 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 861.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 217,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 195,194 shares in the last quarter.

About Leslie's

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

