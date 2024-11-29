Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 407 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 3,130.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IIPR. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2,085.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IIPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Compass Point raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IIPR opened at $109.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.37. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $138.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.67. The company has a current ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $76.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.51% and a return on equity of 8.44%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 135.23%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

