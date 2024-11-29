Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 189 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3,780.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Equinix were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Equinix by 140.0% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Equinix by 14.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Equinix by 220.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $979.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.14 and a 52-week high of $994.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $900.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $831.45.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 153.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $954.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $952.88.

Get Our Latest Report on EQIX

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,900. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total transaction of $902,869.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262.40. This trade represents a 99.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,754 shares of company stock worth $11,666,756. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.