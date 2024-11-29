Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 43 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $394.00 target price (up from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.64.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE CI opened at $336.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.51. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.