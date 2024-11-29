Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys New Shares in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 26.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 67.6% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,170,000 after purchasing an additional 26,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA stock opened at $174.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $160.02 and a 1-year high of $200.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $432.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 29.14%. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

