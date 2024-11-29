Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 3,146.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 40,868 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 179,814.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 350,638 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,602.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 308,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 290,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $15.35 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

XHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

