Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Invests $38,000 in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 2,651.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 27.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $76.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.01 and a 200 day moving average of $74.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.05. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $86.13.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.53%. The firm had revenue of $63.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Health Investors

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.