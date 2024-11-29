Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Invests $55,000 in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,288.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2,727.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

COLD opened at $24.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $30.92.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $674.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.87 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -87.13%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.