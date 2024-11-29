Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Invests $63,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hassell Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $601.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $585.04 and its 200 day moving average is $560.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $455.41 and a twelve month high of $604.28.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

