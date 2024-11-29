Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 7,257 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 3,505.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INN. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth $3,123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,130,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,501,000 after acquiring an additional 439,383 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 233.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 207,586 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 250,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 116,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:INN opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $706.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $7.22.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $176.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,200.00%.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.