Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $633,469,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth $572,050,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,069,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,554,540,000 after acquiring an additional 487,025 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 26.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $791,923,000 after acquiring an additional 335,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Synopsys by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 490,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,497,000 after purchasing an additional 267,836 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $653.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $547.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $524.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $457.52 and a 1 year high of $629.38.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

