Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 5,562 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,562 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 45,729 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 45,759 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,893 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 18.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 167,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,679,000 after buying an additional 26,092 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $126.36 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.44 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.07. The company has a market capitalization of $142.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.47.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

