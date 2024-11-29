Loop Capital Has Lowered Expectations for Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock Price

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.82.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a one year low of $68.67 and a one year high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 190.9% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 632.1% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

