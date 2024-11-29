M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,107,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,700,000 after purchasing an additional 39,492 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in M/I Homes by 7.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,984,000 after purchasing an additional 50,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in M/I Homes by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in M/I Homes by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in M/I Homes by 260.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 199,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,251,000 after purchasing an additional 144,406 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:MHO opened at $164.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.79. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.62 and a 52 week high of $176.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MHO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MHO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,200. The trade was a 51.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.