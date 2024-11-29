Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MANH has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.78.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $287.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.13. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.23 and a 1-year high of $307.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 84.55%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

