Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Holdings Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 287,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,311,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 85,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 71,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,398,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKL stock opened at $1,785.11 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,342.66 and a 12-month high of $1,809.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,613.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,590.65.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 88.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,651.83.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

