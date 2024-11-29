Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $516,000. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 605,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,657,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,203,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,903,000 after buying an additional 56,606 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 133,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after buying an additional 17,415 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.39.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $439,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,311,380.35. The trade was a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $6,822,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,044,472.88. The trade was a 20.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 267,000 shares of company stock worth $20,899,260. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $90.10 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $95.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a PE ratio of -81.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.05.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.62%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

