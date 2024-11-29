Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock Position Increased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Moelis & Company worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 18,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MC opened at $75.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.21. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $81.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $273.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 452.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.83.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

