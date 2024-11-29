Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8,275.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $98.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.80. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $103.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.30. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $2,652,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,821 shares in the company, valued at $72,391,964.61. This trade represents a 3.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

