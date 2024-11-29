Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Holdings Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 343.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 27,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $2,801,337.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,839. This trade represents a 37.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.18, for a total transaction of $1,698,972.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,397 shares in the company, valued at $462,476.46. The trade was a 78.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,906 shares of company stock worth $7,643,252. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTRS stock opened at $110.59 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $75.70 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

