Pathstone Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Pathstone Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 619.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 391.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BURL. StockNews.com cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. This represents a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $288.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.71. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

