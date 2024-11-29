Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 496 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,824,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 25,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,120. This trade represents a 2.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $635,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,314.58. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,694. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $88.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $91.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CF shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

