Poseida Therapeutics’ (PSTX) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Poseida Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Poseida Therapeutics

NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.35 million, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $9.42.

In related news, Chairman Mark J. Gergen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $278,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 651,291 shares in the company, valued at $6,037,467.57. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Poseida Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 473,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,710,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 38,770 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,101,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 136,273 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 53.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 297,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 89.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 830,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 391,801 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

