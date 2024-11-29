Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Revolve Group worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RVLV. UBS Group boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded Revolve Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.19.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $36.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.95, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.05. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $39.03.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $283.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.08 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $168,298.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 91,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $2,814,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,818.88. This trade represents a 96.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 581,817 shares of company stock valued at $17,870,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

