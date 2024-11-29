Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,339,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,996,000 after acquiring an additional 431,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,326,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,337,000 after purchasing an additional 200,027 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,175,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,594,000 after purchasing an additional 938,177 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,890,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,353,000 after purchasing an additional 118,120 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,833,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,347,000 after purchasing an additional 401,593 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.16 and a twelve month high of $58.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.81 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.77%.

In related news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $711,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.09.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

