Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Position Lowered by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,361 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 917.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,498 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 26,598 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.69.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $154.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.53 and a fifty-two week high of $163.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.11. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $1,302,084.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,038,546.36. This trade represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 14,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $2,266,099.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,665.26. The trade was a 57.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.