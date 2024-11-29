Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Holdings Lowered by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RHP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $116.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.76 and a 52-week high of $122.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.76.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $549.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.93 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 61.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.15%.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,269 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total value of $144,640.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,953.50. The trade was a 20.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,843.36. This represents a 22.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.