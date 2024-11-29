Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9,041.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. English Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. English Capital Management LLC now owns 90,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 23,040 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 321,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after acquiring an additional 100,723 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,160.30. This trade represents a 22.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average of $44.45. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $55.69.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

