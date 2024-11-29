Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMTC. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Semtech Trading Up 1.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.54. Semtech has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $66.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.30.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 99.08% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

