Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,211,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,386,519 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Snap worth $66,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its position in shares of Snap by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 7,981,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098,847 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 784,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 219,111 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 0.99. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.60%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 97,608 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $906,778.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,287,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,255,241.30. This trade represents a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 752,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,239.40. This trade represents a 6.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,388,709 shares of company stock worth $16,448,087. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.31.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

