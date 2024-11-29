SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,374 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,098.72. This trade represents a 45.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $9,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,576 shares in the company, valued at $25,144,958.88. The trade was a 28.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,560,660 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $77.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.67. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.57 and a fifty-two week high of $77.53.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

