Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.03, but opened at $17.53. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $17.53, with a volume of 577,516 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.30 to $20.20 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,842,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $23,212,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 335.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,221,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after buying an additional 940,745 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 101.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,791,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,675,000 after buying an additional 903,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,137,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

