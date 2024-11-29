Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $143.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.68. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.56.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STLD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 17,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,387,767.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,523,371.37. This trade represents a 10.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Poinsatte sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.75, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,763.75. This represents a 8.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,591 shares of company stock worth $3,885,938. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

