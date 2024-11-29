Stephen Liang Sells 86,619 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. This represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of VRT opened at $126.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 84.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $145.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,553,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,013,000 after acquiring an additional 340,639 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 127,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,403,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Vertiv by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 76,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

