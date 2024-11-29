Susquehanna Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.80.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $347.59 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 503.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.01.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,305 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $1,342,000. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.2% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,644,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

